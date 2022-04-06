news, local-news,

Farmers gathered in Wagga to celebrate a new book titled Natural Asset Farming: Creating Productive and Biodiverse Farms. The book is written by four members of the Australian National University Sustainable Farms team, which works with local farmers and partners to understand how managing natural assets (such as shelterbelts, paddock trees or dams) on a farm can improve profitability and biodiversity. The book was launched at The Thirsty Crow brewery by ABC Riverina Breakfast host Sally Bryant, with over 40 people in attendance. Two of the authors of the book, Professor David Lindenmayer and Suzannah Macbeth, spoke about how the book "brings together the stories and experiences of farmers with the results of extensive on-farm research undertaken by Sustainable Farms, to provide practical guidance on how to enhance seven natural assets on farms."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/6d81bf8e-962d-4a30-9e1a-184e415d36ee_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_667_3024_2376_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Natural Asset Farming: Creating Productive and Biodiverse Farms launched in Wagga