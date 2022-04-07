news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 30,000 sheep and lambs were sold at the Wagga market on Thursday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said lamb numbers decreased on the back of last week's cheaper market. Quality is the biggest determinant in lamb prices this week with more plainer trade lambs on the market and domestic buyers became selective. Not all domestic buyers made it to the market which contributed to the fluctuating price trends. Well finished extra heavy lambs where well supplied and buyers were happy to compete strongly for lambs weighing more than 30kg carcass weight despite a smaller group of buyers. Restocking activity lifted and light lambs returning to the paddock sold up to $11/head dearer. Price variations were evident which was quality related. Lambs 21 to 24kg sold $2 easier making from $186 to $202/head to average 784c/kg cwt. Lambs 24kg to 26kg jumped $11/head to average 815c/kg cwt. Merino lambs sold to stronger demand selling at $155 to $185/head. Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied and competition picked up noticeably with three major export companies operating with more urgency. Big heavy lambs 30kg carcass weight plus sold $5/head dearer to average 729c/kg cwt. Lambs 26 to 30kg improved $2 selling from $215 to $235/head averaging 767c/kg cwt. It was a very mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a small field of buyers. Heavy ewe mutton sold to stronger demand lifting $23/head to average 525c to 590c/kg cwt. Trade sheep were well supplied and buying competition was stronger. Trade sheep averaged 546c to 590c/kg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/e61a6583-588a-4f07-ad7d-1c7a76123b39.jpg/r0_20_1024_599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Extra heavy lambs picked up in price at Wagga