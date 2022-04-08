news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 5500 sheep and lambs at the Griffith market on Friday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said some welcome rain fell across the supply area with 3500 less sheep and lambs penned. The quality was plainer with the market firm to $7/head softer. All the usual autumn buyers were present with one feedlot buyer very active across trade and heavy weight lambs. Additional trade weight lambs were available to processors with heavy trade lambs slipping just $2 selling from $178 to $197/head averaging 775c/kg cwt. Trade weight Dorper lambs sold from $156 to $172/head. Heavy lambs from 24.1kg to 26kg slipped $7 selling from $189 to $204/head. The quality was very mixed across the export types with the market slipping $2 to $3/head. Lambs over 30kg sold from $227 to $276/head. Feeder lambs from 16kg to 26kg sold from $156 to $206/head. A very small supply of mutton sold to mixed trends. Heavy crossbred ewes sold from $175 to $185 and Dorper ewes up to $195/head.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/f8349f36-d3cf-4627-b4d1-19e6764a724f.jpg/r2_24_774_460_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Griffith sheep and lamb market, April 8 2022