FIRST-TIME exhibitors have taken out top honours in the 2022 Sydney Royal Show purebred school and open steer competition today among a field of 172 exhibits. Commenting it was "unbelievable", owner Jacob Kerrisk of JC Cattle Co raised his hat in the air as a large group of spectators applauded the Coolamon-based entrant who's successful debut - alongside his partner Caitlin Rodham - had him winning the heavyweight and grand champion steer sashes. "It is amazing... unexpected... unbelievable," the dynamic duo said about their win. The top steer was a Limousin which weighed 614 kilograms and scanned 18 millimetres of rump fat and 10mm of rib fat. It was bred by Myers Limousins, The Rock, and was sired by Myers Western Star and out Myers One Night in Paris who had previously won junior champion Limousin female. Judge Andrew Talbot of Elders Killara Feedlot, Quirindi, could not go past the heavyweight for his overall champion as he combined the muscle and softness he was looking for throughout the classes. Mr Kerrisk said the 18-month-old steer was fed for 120 days on the Fryers grain ration. "(The breeder) Scotty (Myers) gave us a call and said he had a good steer that he wasn't going to show... we've had him since October," he said. "He has always been a standout. "We are thankful to everyone that helped get us here, to Scotty and to Pete (Kylstra from Progress Limousins, Yanco) who helps us out a lot." Previously the steer had been successfully shown at the 2022 Canberra Royal Show where it was awarded reserve champion purebred/trade steer or heifer and the 2022 Gundagai Show where it won grand champion steer. The grand champion steer sold for 700 cents a kilogram, or $4298, to Makani Meats, Prospect. Reserve to the heavyweight and grand champion was Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, with a Limousin steer bred by Summit Livestock, Uranquity, which weighed 636kg with 12mm and 9mm rump and rib fat measurements. He sold for 525c/kg, or $3339, to Natural Butcher. Scots All Saints College also succeeded in the lightweight division with its Limousin steer, bred by L and C Kirk, taking out champion. Weighing 419kg with a rump fat measurement of 10mm and rib fat measurement of 6mm, he sold for 2000c/kg, or $8380, to CF and VC Hardwicks Wholesale, Kyneton, Vic. A 433kg Simmental steer from Stuart and Samantha Moeck of Valley Creek Simmentals, Binda, won the reserve champion lightweight steer. He measured 11mm and 7mm rump and rib fat. It sold for 1800c/kg, or $7794, to CF and VC Hardwicks Wholesale, Kyneton, Vic. Flying the flag for the Speckle Park breed was Black Diamond Speckle Park, Macorna, Vic, which received middleweight champion steer with an entry it had bred themselves. Weighing in at 524kg the steer measured 9mm and 7mm on the rump and rib for fat depth, respectively. It sold for 1020c/kg, or $5345, to Harris Farms Market. Reserve champion middleweight went to Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, with their Charolais steer bred by L and C Kirk which weighed 548kg and measured 11mm for rump fat and 9mm rib fat. It sold for 725c/kg, or $3973, to Craig Cooks Prime Quality. Tamworth-based Calrossy Anglican School has won the champion school steer for 2022. Exhibiting a heavyweight purebred Limousin in the section, bred by Bethany and Erica Bayliss, Baylim Limousins, Dorrigo, He weighed 594kg with 14mm and 8mm on the rump and rib for fat depth measurements, and went on to sell for 740c/kg ($4395) to the Natural Butcher. Reserve champion school steer went to Wellington High School with a black Simmental steer bred by Sixpence Park Simmentals, Tenterfield. With a rump fat measurement 10mm and a rib fat measurement of 8mm, he weighed 602kg and was sold for 520c/kg ($3130) also to Natural Butcher. 2000c/kg ($8380), Limousin, Scots All Saints College and L and C Kirk Hardwicks Wholesale Meats, Kyneton Vic Champion lightweight - school 1800c/kg ($7794), Simmental, VC Simmentals Hardwicks Wholesale Meats, Kyneton Vic Class winner - open 1020c/kg ($5344.80), Speckle Park, Black Diamond Speckle Park Harris Farm Market Champion middleweight - open 1010c/kg ($4716.70), Limousin, Amelia Lambell, A and A Riley Harris Farm Market Class winner - open 1000c/kg ($4840), Limousin, Mount View Orchards Batlow, Flemington Limousins Woolworths Greenstock Class winner - open 960c/kg ($4464), Limousin, Calrossy Anglican, B and E Bayliss Woolworths Greenstock Second in class - open 940c/kg ($4070.20), Angus, Pymble Ladies College, Knowla Livestock Harris Farm Market First in class - school 900c/kg ($4149), Red Angus, D and A Hobbs, 5M Red Angus Harris Farm Market Fourth in class - open 870c/kg ($4193.40), Limousin, Scots All Saints College, Warramunga Woolworths, Greenstock Second in class - school 800c/kg ($3984), Angus, BW and MM Brooker Harris Farm Market Fifth in class - open Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? 