Sydney Royal 2022: Limousin heavyweight wins grand honours
MORE GALLERIES
FIRST-TIME exhibitors have taken out top honours in the 2022 Sydney Royal Show purebred school and open steer competition today among a field of 172 exhibits.
Commenting it was "unbelievable", owner Jacob Kerrisk of JC Cattle Co raised his hat in the air as a large group of spectators applauded the Coolamon-based entrant who's successful debut - alongside his partner Caitlin Rodham - had him winning the heavyweight and grand champion steer sashes.
"It is amazing... unexpected... unbelievable," the dynamic duo said about their win.
The top steer was a Limousin which weighed 614 kilograms and scanned 18 millimetres of rump fat and 10mm of rib fat.
It was bred by Myers Limousins, The Rock, and was sired by Myers Western Star and out Myers One Night in Paris who had previously won junior champion Limousin female.
Judge Andrew Talbot of Elders Killara Feedlot, Quirindi, could not go past the heavyweight for his overall champion as he combined the muscle and softness he was looking for throughout the classes.
Mr Kerrisk said the 18-month-old steer was fed for 120 days on the Fryers grain ration.
"(The breeder) Scotty (Myers) gave us a call and said he had a good steer that he wasn't going to show... we've had him since October," he said. "He has always been a standout.
"We are thankful to everyone that helped get us here, to Scotty and to Pete (Kylstra from Progress Limousins, Yanco) who helps us out a lot."
Previously the steer had been successfully shown at the 2022 Canberra Royal Show where it was awarded reserve champion purebred/trade steer or heifer and the 2022 Gundagai Show where it won grand champion steer.
The grand champion steer sold for 700 cents a kilogram, or $4298, to Makani Meats, Prospect.
Reserve to the heavyweight and grand champion was Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, with a Limousin steer bred by Summit Livestock, Uranquity, which weighed 636kg with 12mm and 9mm rump and rib fat measurements.
He sold for 525c/kg, or $3339, to Natural Butcher.
LIGHTWEIGHT SECTION
Scots All Saints College also succeeded in the lightweight division with its Limousin steer, bred by L and C Kirk, taking out champion.
Weighing 419kg with a rump fat measurement of 10mm and rib fat measurement of 6mm, he sold for 2000c/kg, or $8380, to CF and VC Hardwicks Wholesale, Kyneton, Vic.
A 433kg Simmental steer from Stuart and Samantha Moeck of Valley Creek Simmentals, Binda, won the reserve champion lightweight steer. He measured 11mm and 7mm rump and rib fat.
It sold for 1800c/kg, or $7794, to CF and VC Hardwicks Wholesale, Kyneton, Vic.
MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION
Flying the flag for the Speckle Park breed was Black Diamond Speckle Park, Macorna, Vic, which received middleweight champion steer with an entry it had bred themselves.
Weighing in at 524kg the steer measured 9mm and 7mm on the rump and rib for fat depth, respectively.
It sold for 1020c/kg, or $5345, to Harris Farms Market.
Reserve champion middleweight went to Scots All Saints College, Bathurst, with their Charolais steer bred by L and C Kirk which weighed 548kg and measured 11mm for rump fat and 9mm rib fat.
It sold for 725c/kg, or $3973, to Craig Cooks Prime Quality.
SCHOOL STEERS
Tamworth-based Calrossy Anglican School has won the champion school steer for 2022.
Exhibiting a heavyweight purebred Limousin in the section, bred by Bethany and Erica Bayliss, Baylim Limousins, Dorrigo,
He weighed 594kg with 14mm and 8mm on the rump and rib for fat depth measurements, and went on to sell for 740c/kg ($4395) to the Natural Butcher.
Reserve champion school steer went to Wellington High School with a black Simmental steer bred by Sixpence Park Simmentals, Tenterfield.
With a rump fat measurement 10mm and a rib fat measurement of 8mm, he weighed 602kg and was sold for 520c/kg ($3130) also to Natural Butcher.
The Top 10 Steer prices
2000c/kg ($8380), Limousin, Scots All Saints College and L and C Kirk
Hardwicks Wholesale Meats, Kyneton Vic
Champion lightweight - school
1800c/kg ($7794), Simmental, VC Simmentals
Hardwicks Wholesale Meats, Kyneton Vic
Class winner - open
1020c/kg ($5344.80), Speckle Park, Black Diamond Speckle Park
Harris Farm Market
Champion middleweight - open
1010c/kg ($4716.70), Limousin, Amelia Lambell, A and A Riley
Harris Farm Market
Class winner - open
1000c/kg ($4840), Limousin, Mount View Orchards Batlow, Flemington Limousins
Woolworths Greenstock
Class winner - open
960c/kg ($4464), Limousin, Calrossy Anglican, B and E Bayliss
Woolworths Greenstock
Second in class - open
940c/kg ($4070.20), Angus, Pymble Ladies College, Knowla Livestock
Harris Farm Market
First in class - school
900c/kg ($4149), Red Angus, D and A Hobbs, 5M Red Angus
Harris Farm Market
Fourth in class - open
870c/kg ($4193.40), Limousin, Scots All Saints College, Warramunga
Woolworths, Greenstock
Second in class - school
800c/kg ($3984), Angus, BW and MM Brooker
Harris Farm Market
Fifth in class - open
Have you signed up to The Land's free daily newsletter? Register below to make sure you are up to date with everything that's important to NSW agriculture.