news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 2200 cattle at the Wagga market on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said there was a big drop in numbers put some fire back into lighter weight secondary categories. The mixture of rain and price fluctuations resulted in the smaller yarding. There was a limited selection of trade types with most cattle purchased by lot feeders. Heavy export numbers declined with feedlots dominating this weight category. The regular export and domestic processors were in a attendance and not all operated Trade cattle were in short supply and buyers were keen to secure stock before the Easter holiday break. The excellent selection of vealers rallied prices 23c/kg. The pick of the vealers made from 565 to 616c/kg. Trade heifers were unchanged selling from 446c to 560c/kg. Trade steers were few averaging 525c/kg. Light weight steers 200kg to 280kg inspired local restockers into lengthy bidding duels to average 724c, while the heifer portion made from 580c to 750c/kg. The feeder market for light weight steers 330kg to 400kg lost traction mostly due to less orders in the market and several pens of plainer types. Prices for lighter weight steers slipped 24c to average 618c/kg. Quality lines of well-bred steers 400kg to 500kg were keenly sought by most buyers. Well-bred lines sold from 542c to 623c/kg. Heifers to suit feedlots were in reasonable supply. Medium weight heifers improved 4c to average 540c/kg. There were reasonable numbers of quality well-bred feeder heifers under 400kg and buying competition was steady lifting 2c to average 570c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold to much weaker feedlot demand, with not all major buyers wanting to precure heavy steers. Heavy feeder steers slipped 26c/kg. A few C3 steers and C4 bullocks suitable for the processors sold from 420c to 524c/kg. The cow market sold to a small field of buyers with little enthusiasm from processors. Heavy D4 types sold 21c cheaper to average 360c/kg. The middle run of leaner types sold to weaker demand. With not all buyers operating. The D3 medium weights averaged 327c/kg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/e8cb6815-f927-425d-a3ff-ea98d80cfb70.jpg/r3_589_5757_3840_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Dearer market due to drop in numbers at Wagga