Diary features popular agricultural field days

APRIL 16 and 17: Holbrook Easter Fly-In will be held at the Holbrook Airfield. Holbrook Ultralight Club has staged this popular Fly-in annually since 2006. Refreshments will be available on arrival and throughout both days, commencing at about 9am on Saturday and continuing until 3pm on Sunday. Lunch will also be available on both Saturday and Sunday. The Fly-in Dinner "amongst the aircraft" will be served in the club hangar on Saturday evening commencing with pre-dinner drinks at 6pm. Contact, Holbrook Ultralight Club 0488 579 256. APRIL 23: The Hume and Hovell Ultra comittee is partnering with Snowy Valleys Council to bring the inaugural Tumbarumba to Rosewood Rail Trail marathon, half marathon and 10km walk and run. Visit http://humehovellultra.com/trrt-race-information/ APRIL 29 to MAY 1: Marrar Campdraft Association will host a campdraft at the Marrar Recreation Ground. Organisers are expecting more than 1000 entries across the multi-day event. The action starts at 6.30am on Friday. Entries open on April 12 at 10am for 24 hours through iCompete. The association welcomes spectators and for more details visit the Marrar Campdraft Assoc Facebook page. MAY 13 and 14: The Riverina Field Days will be held over two days at the Griffith Showgrounds, Murrumbidgee Avenue Griffith. Tickets at the gate or online. SEPTEMBER 4: Finley Show will be held at Tongs Street, Finley. SEPTEMBER 6: The 2022 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award Gala Dinner and National Announcement will be held at the Great Hall, Parliament House, Canberra. Ticket sales open on May 2. SEPTEMBER 9 and 10: The Wagga Show will be held at the Wagga Showground, Lot 1 Bourke Street. SEPTEMBER 20 to 22: Henty Machinery Field Days returns to the calendar in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. Exhibitor online applications opened this month and online ticket sales for general entry and the tickets for the Wednesday night entertainment will open in June. With the 2019 field days drawing more than 850 exhibitors across 1200 sites, numbers are anticipated to be strong this year. OCTOBER 1 and 2: The Good Old Days Festival, is set to go ahead at Barellan. Visitors will be able to see horse, bullock, camel, donkey, mules and goats in harness, an Australian Light Horse display, camel races, blade shearing, butter churning, dog jump, working dogs, blacksmith, rope turning, sheaf tossing, old fashioned children's games, bush poetry, scone making, market stalls and the grand parade.

