ILLABO cattle enthusiast Judy Hopkins, 17, earned the title of reserve champion beef cattle handler at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. The Frensham student successfully showed a Simmental steer called Rocky to earn the title. She was showing in the competitive RAS/ASC beef cattle paraders final. The steer, Rocky, was bred by the Hopkins family at the Wormbete Simmental Stud. Rocky later went on to earn third place in the heavy-weight school steer class. "I was happy just from winning my heat, but having the judge point at me and select me for reserve champion was one of the best feelings in the world," Miss Hopkins said. "I honestly couldn't believe it, and felt so grateful to have been selected, and for being given the opportunity to compete in the first place," she said. "Overall, the feeling was just euphoric, and I was over the moon afterwards," she said. The recognition came as a great reward for all of the hard work and practice Miss Hopkins had undertaken. The paraders competition at Sydney Royal Easter Show was conducted during heavy downpours of rain. "Showing in the rain definitely made it a little harder," she said. "It made the competition just that little more interesting, and tested the skills of myself and other competitors," she said. "It was hard trying not to slip over in the mud." Meanwhile, champion RAS/ASC beef cattle parader was Damon Murphy of Inverell. Champion school parader was Zoe Rudder, Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth Reserve champion school parader was Sarah Morton, Chevelier College, Burradoo. During the Sydney Royal Easter Show there was a major announcement affecting the country shows. It was these country shows that many competitors, across several events, used to qualify for Sydney. The peak body for the NSW state's 192 agricultural shows has launched a new logo and a trading name, AgShows NSW.

