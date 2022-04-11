  1. Home
Ilabo parader Judy Hopkins has success at Sydney Royal Easter Show

COMPETITION: Judy Hopkins, 17, of Illabo had success in the paraders competition at Sydney Royal Easter Show. Picture: Supplied

ILLABO cattle enthusiast Judy Hopkins, 17, earned the title of reserve champion beef cattle handler at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

The Frensham student successfully showed a Simmental steer called Rocky to earn the title.

She was showing in the competitive RAS/ASC beef cattle paraders final. The steer, Rocky, was bred by the Hopkins family at the Wormbete Simmental Stud.

Rocky later went on to earn third place in the heavy-weight school steer class.

Meanwhile, champion RAS/ASC beef cattle parader was Damon Murphy of Inverell.

Champion school parader was Zoe Rudder, Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth

Reserve champion school parader was Sarah Morton, Chevelier College, Burradoo.