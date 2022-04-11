news, local-news,

ILLABO cattle enthusiast Judy Hopkins, 17, earned the title of reserve champion beef cattle handler at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. The Frensham student successfully showed a Simmental steer called Rocky to earn the title. She was showing in the competitive RAS/ASC beef cattle paraders final. The steer, Rocky, was bred by the Hopkins family at the Wormbete Simmental Stud. Rocky later went on to earn third place in the heavy-weight school steer class. Meanwhile, champion RAS/ASC beef cattle parader was Damon Murphy of Inverell. Champion school parader was Zoe Rudder, Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth Reserve champion school parader was Sarah Morton, Chevelier College, Burradoo.

