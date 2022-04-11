Ilabo parader Judy Hopkins has success at Sydney Royal Easter Show
ILLABO cattle enthusiast Judy Hopkins, 17, earned the title of reserve champion beef cattle handler at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.
The Frensham student successfully showed a Simmental steer called Rocky to earn the title.
She was showing in the competitive RAS/ASC beef cattle paraders final. The steer, Rocky, was bred by the Hopkins family at the Wormbete Simmental Stud.
Rocky later went on to earn third place in the heavy-weight school steer class.
Meanwhile, champion RAS/ASC beef cattle parader was Damon Murphy of Inverell.
Champion school parader was Zoe Rudder, Calrossy Anglican School, Tamworth
Reserve champion school parader was Sarah Morton, Chevelier College, Burradoo.