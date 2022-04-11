news, local-news, Sydney Royal Easter Show, Elders, Elders Gundagai, auctioneer, ALPA, Australian Livestock And Property Agents, Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre, Wagga

GUNDAGAI livestock agent Harry Waters has brought home the win in the young auctioneers competition at Sydney Royal Easter Show. He claimed victory in the NSW section of the event, which was hosted by Australian Livestock and Property Agents (ALPA), and attracted an enormous crowd at the amphitheatre. On Monday Harry, 23, was taking the bids at Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre, during the cattle sale and said it was great to be back home after the whirlwind experience in Sydney. He was thrilled to do so well and was grateful for his grounding as a livestock agent in Gundagai and southern NSW. "The hard work is paying off," he said. Harry started his career as a trainee livestock agent in 2019 at Gundagai. "My favourite part is selling my own client's stock," he said. Mr Waters said he will head back to Sydney Royal next year to compete in the national auctioneers competition. He said it was great to keep southern NSW on the map. He follows in the footsteps of several other state and national winners who regularly sell at Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre. NSW runner up was Jake Smith from Ray White Rural, Tenterfield, while another Inverell finalist, Justin Oakenfull, from Elders, was highly commended.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/661d5433-cc0e-4be9-ac8a-320db9cc744b.jpeg/r624_1333_4019_3251_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg