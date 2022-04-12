news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 10,975 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said numbers fell by 1800 sheep and lambs. The quality was mixed with sheep and lambs to suit all buying requirements. Dry conditions are seeing a number of lambs lacking finish with some pens this week going onto feed. Two major domestic processors were absent from the usual buying group. Prices were softer across the market. Trade lambs were in reasonable supply however the lack of competition resulted in prices slipping $5 to $10/head. Medium and heavy trade weights sold from $169 to $191/head averaging 780c/kg cwt. Unfinished trade weight lambs going to feed sold from $156 to $176/head. Heavy lambs to the domestic and export processors were in good supply again and the market was unchanged. Lambs weighing between 24kg to 26kg sold from $186 to $216/head. A number of export buyers were operating across the extra heavy lambs, however, they were not operating with any urgency with lambs eased $7 to $13/head selling from $210 to $251/head. A small mixed quality offering of mutton was available to processors and market trends were mixed. Heavy cross bred ewes were unchanged selling from $169 to $210/head and heavy Merinos were $4 easier selling from $165 to $179/head. Medium weight sheep sold from $116 to $155/head. TOP QUOTES:

Corowa sheep and lamb market, April 11 2022