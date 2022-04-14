news, local-news,

Turning around from winning the state final of the RAS/ASC Merino sheep young judges competition in the morning, Patrick Davis completed the double taking the championship in the National ASA National Merino sheep young judges for 2022. "I feel pretty good," he said. "I'm really amazed to have done so well, coming through from GSSM in Canberra, to NSW finals this morning and now this afternoon." QLD - Phillipa Hacker - third place WA - Jorja Hamersley SA - Emi Hughes TAS - Ashley Meaburn - reserve champion NSW - Patrick Davis - champion The 2021 championship was held over until this year due to COVID and the championship was awarded to Ben Hartwich. Mr Hartwich has been working on the family farm at Ararat, Victoria, and is keen to continue working with Merino sheep. "Winning today was a tremendous experience and I picked up more tips and gaining in confidence," he said. "I have learnt a lot from working alongside my father." QLD - Will Hacker - fourth TAS - Sym Hood - third VIC - Ben Hartwich - champion NSW - Campbell Rubie - reserve champion The overall judge of the two national finals was Jonathan Dalla, Orrie Cowie, Warooka, SA, who was a previous champion in the national competition. He was very impressed by the high standard of the competition with state finalists with all acquitting themselves with distinction. "It was brilliant," Mr Dalla said. "They were really good and presented themselves well, approaching the sheep with respect. "It was not necessary they get the right order, all though it does help if the judging is close. "Their ability to identify the different traits between the sheep was really good."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32LqHZrHAKYLTZidaVK8Cqa/882de986-4a74-429b-8363-e10397c1a289.JPG/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg