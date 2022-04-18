news, local-news, Sydney Royal Easter Show, National Rural Ambassador, CSU, Wagga, Milbrulong, Lockhart Shire, rural achiever, LLS

A CHAMPION for agriculture from the Riverina has earned the prestigious title of National Rural Ambassador at the Sydney Royal Easter Show. Dione Howard of Milbrulong is a district veterinarian with the Local Land Services based in Wagga and returned home to the region after earning the stellar title in Sydney. "I'm honoured to be selected amongst such an impressive group of young people (who are) doing wonderful things in their states and communities and the wider show movement," Dr Howard said. Growing up and attending country shows with Merinos from the Illawarra Stud certainly helped to promote her keen interest in agriculture. "I have been associated with country shows for a long time," she said. "Dad and Pop were showing (sheep) when I was a little kid," she said. The pathway to National Rural Ambassador follows on from Dr Howard's success in the Rural Achiever program. She said the program offered a lot of opportunities in terms of networking and gaining valuable rural insights. To earn the title of National Rural Ambassador there was a rigorous judging process. "We had to do an interview with a panel of judges, and there was on-stage speaking at the final dinner," Dr Howard explained. Dr Howard said the process helped in terms of agricultural knowledge. In terms of her own experience the now 27 year-old studied at Charles Sturt University to become a veterinarian. She said it was great to be able to complete her studies in Wagga. She enjoys being a vet and said there were great opportunities in agriculture. "I tried to make the most of agricultural opportunities while I was studying," she said. "So many opportunities can arise from this, and you meet so many people," she said. Being at Sydney Royal Easter Show also came with a sense of camaraderie and great atmosphere after the recent COVID-19 restrictions.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/7be033c7-b5c0-4de5-8b63-732d097b6418.jpeg/r0_455_3571_2473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg