Popular events feature on The Rural calendar

APRIL 23: The Hume and Hovell Ultra committee is partnering with Snowy Valleys Council to bring the inaugural Tumbarumba to Rosewood Rail Trail marathon, half marathon and 10km walk and run. Visit http://humehovellultra.com/trrt-race-information/ APRIL 28 and 29: The Limousin National Show and Sale for 2022 will be moving to Holbrook. APRIL 29 to MAY 1: Marrar Campdraft Association will host a campdraft at the Marrar Recreation Ground. Organisers are expecting more than 1000 entries across the multi-day event. The action starts at 6.30am on Friday. Entries open on April 12 at 10am for 24 hours through iCompete. The association welcomes spectators and for more details visit the Marrar Campdraft Assoc Facebook page. MAY 11 and 12: The Herefords Australia 57th Herefords Australia National Show and Sale will be held at Wodonga Exhibition Centre. MAY 13 and 14: The Riverina Field Days will be held over two days at the Griffith Showgrounds, Murrumbidgee Avenue Griffith. Tickets at the gate or online. AUGUST 20: Ganmain Show is a fun packed day out for the whole family. It's a country show with all of the nostalgia and excitement patrons enjoy. AUGUST 21: The Annual Weethalle Show will be held at Teamster Drive and Showground Road, Weethalle. SEPTEMBER 4: Finley Show will be held at Tongs Street, Finley. SEPTEMBER 6: The 2022 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award Gala Dinner and National Announcement will be held at the Great Hall, Parliament House, Canberra. Ticket sales open on May 2. SEPTEMBER 9 and 10: The Wagga Show will be held at the Wagga Showground, Lot 1 Bourke Street. SEPTEMBER 20 to 22: Henty Machinery Field Days returns to the calendar in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. Exhibitor online applications opened this month and online ticket sales for general entry and the tickets for the Wednesday night entertainment will open in June. With the 2019 field days drawing more than 850 exhibitors across 1200 sites, numbers are anticipated to be strong this year. OCTOBER 1 and 2: The Good Old Days Festival, is set to go ahead at Barellan. Visitors will be able to see horse, bullock, camel, donkey, mules and goats in harness, an Australian Light Horse display, camel races, blade shearing, butter churning, dog jump, working dogs, blacksmith, rope turning, sheaf tossing, old fashioned children's games, bush poetry, scone making, market stalls and the grand parade.

