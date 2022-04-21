Following in the footsteps of sister Lou and her father, Lachlan, Ellie Campbell from Byawatha started boarding at The Geelong College in Year 9. Now in Year 12, Ellie is co-captain of her day house and a leader in Mossgiel, the girls boarding house, a keen rower, swimmer, netballer and a water polo player. She has certainly embraced the opportunities on offer at The Geelong College. Ellie shares her reasons for choosing The Geelong College and her experience at the school. What made you decide to go to boarding school? I wanted to expand my horizons and explore new experiences and opportunities further afield. I wanted to be in a different environment for my final years at school. What attracted you to The Geelong College? Geelong was appealing because it has all the same facilities as Melbourne-based schools, without the intensity of a big city. I loved Geelong Colleges' boarding facilities. The smaller size of the boarding house means that we form friends across year levels. I also liked the fact that the school is co-ed and the boarders are integrated into day houses. Geelong College offers a supportive learning environment, and a broad range of subjects and extra-curricular activities. There is something for everyone, including musicals and plays, fashion and textiles, media, studio arts, debating, choir, music and sport, and everyone is encouraged to get involved. I love the APS sport program where we compete against other Melbourne and Geelong schools each weekend. The warmth and dedication provided by the tutors and staff in the boarding house was evident from my first night there. All the staff care about your individual wellbeing and support your academic studies, which is another benefit of being in a smaller boarding house. What have been the best experiences you have had here at college? Boarding has been an incredible experience. I have formed friendships that are far closer than a typical school friendship. I have gained so much independence, resilience, and have learnt to be responsible for myself. On weekends we enjoy barbecue dinners, chatting around a fire pit and there are also organised outings during the term where we do a range of different things, like surfing at Lorne, a trip to the theatre, Yum Cha and shopping in Melbourne and tree surfing in the Otways. What are you most looking forward to this year? I am looking forward to the excitement of completing my final year with my friends and the support from my teachers. I am eager to work hard on my schoolwork to excel at the end of the year. The Head of the River rowing will be a big highlight. What would you say to someone considering boarding at The Geelong College? The opportunities are like no other. Boarding at Geelong College has a great culture - it is really fun and welcoming to everyone, so the transition is not at all daunting. I feel fortunate to have had this opportunity and if you get the chance you should grab it with both hands.

There are great opportunities on offer at The Geelong College

FRIENDSHIPS FORGED: The boarding experience at The Geelong College is structured to allow students of all ages and years, to socialise and form friendships.

EMBRACING OPPORTUNITIES: Ellie Campbell is enjoying The Geelong College and is active in a wide range of activities and sports. Photos: Supplied