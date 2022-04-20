news, local-news,

TIMELY rain across the Riverina has given winter cropping farmers a shot of enthusiasm and will help to offset some of the high input costs such as fertiliser. Traditionally April is labelled as a "dry" month, however southern NSW landholders are rejoicing at falls of more than 30mm in some locations Delta Ag agronomist at Lockhart, Heidi Gooden said 14mm to 20mm had fallen throughout the area in the past 24 hours. "It's perfect conditions for sowing," she said. To the north at Junee, Tony Clough emptied 38mm of rain out of the gauge at his property called "Windermere." He said earlier this month an additional 38mm had fallen, which was in contrast to successive dry April months in recent years. So far he has sown canola, grazing wheat and some oat crops. There is more winter crop to go in at "Windermere" and he anticipates sowing will be complete by the first week of May. Mr Clough said the rain was welcome and would help to negate the high input prices. "The cost of fertiliser has tripled," he said. He said the preparation for 2022 sowing hadn't been easy because there was a lot of stubble to deal with, which required burning. Mangoplah landholder and agronomist, Don Kirkpatrick of "Maxwell Park," described the 20mm that fell at his place as being "marvellous." "It was just raining steady all day and it has really soaked in to top up the existing soil moisture profile," he said. Mr Kirkpatrick reiterated that April can be a tough month in terms of rainfall. "We had rain two weeks ago, and now this ... this is as good as it gets (for April)," he said. "This is a tremendous start to the winter cropping season," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/51304836-6ab4-41f5-a5fd-3f02fd4ab823.jpg/r0_120_425_360_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg