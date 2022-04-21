  1. Home
Goulburn reader wins a copy of The Vet from Snowy River

Local News
Rural reading.

Congratulations to Goulburn reader Penny Russell who has won a copy of Stella Quinn's new novel titled The Vet from Snowy River.

Follow the story of a prodigal vet. Vera De Rossi no longer believes in love. And thanks to her ex boyfriend she's also broke, jobless and staring down the barrel of a court case that could land her in prison.