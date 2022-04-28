This year marks the 96th year of the Graham family successfully breeding Angus cattle in the Southwest Slopes of NSW. The annual autumn Helmsman on-property bull sale is on Monday May 16 at Riverview and will be interfaced with Auctions Plus. Of the 64 bulls up for sale, notable genetics include impressive bulls by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, Rennylea L519, Lawsons Momentous M518 and Land Fall New Ground N90. At Bongongo, fertility traits and lower mature cow size have been the focus for many generations. "We are pleased to see the development of the breed indexes and more emphasis placed on mature cow weight EBVs in the Angus breed," Bill Graham said. Bongongo Angus is renowned for breeding Angus bulls for the commercial producer that are lower birthweight, negative gestation length, calving ease positive with growth, muscling and marbling and a quiet temperament to match. "Our bulls are run under commercial conditions in large contemporary groups, and you can purchase with confidence that these bulls will be suited to your environment and ready to perform," Bill said. "The importance of marbling (IMF) is back on the agenda as the red meat sector moves through genetics and nutrition to supply improved eating quality and increased value down the chain. Breeders who have consistent selection of high-merit carcase bulls are in a better position to take advantage of supply chain initiatives moving forward. "We finally are moving (slowly) into these potential bonuses. An often-asked question when larger feedlots and others are purchasing feeder steers and heifers from Angus or Angus infused program is "what is the source of your sires and their relevant genetics?" "Bongongo genetics are well recognised by these feedlots being one of the highest-marbling herds in the country." Bongongo Angus is hosting an open day on Monday May 9 from 10am to 2pm with the sale on Monday May 16. "Everyone is welcome to attend," Bill said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/4bd20624-6504-47a6-9fca-e697b3900039.jpg/r0_261_4032_2539_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bongongo Angus produce quality bulls for the commercial producer

Sale day: Bill Graham and daughter Georgia Graham are looking forward to welcoming all potential buyers to the annual on-property sale. Picture: Supplied This year marks the 96th year of the Graham family successfully breeding Angus cattle in the Southwest Slopes of NSW.

The annual autumn Helmsman on-property bull sale is on Monday May 16 at Riverview and will be interfaced with Auctions Plus.

Of the 64 bulls up for sale, notable genetics include impressive bulls by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, Rennylea L519, Lawsons Momentous M518 and Land Fall New Ground N90. At Bongongo, fertility traits and lower mature cow size have been the focus for many generations.

"We are pleased to see the development of the breed indexes and more emphasis placed on mature cow weight EBVs in the Angus breed," Bill Graham said.

Bongongo Angus is renowned for breeding Angus bulls for the commercial producer that are lower birthweight, negative gestation length, calving ease positive with growth, muscling and marbling and a quiet temperament to match.

"Our bulls are run under commercial conditions in large contemporary groups, and you can purchase with confidence that these bulls will be suited to your environment and ready to perform," Bill said. "The importance of marbling (IMF) is back on the agenda as the red meat sector moves through genetics and nutrition to supply improved eating quality and increased value down the chain. Breeders who have consistent selection of high-merit carcase bulls are in a better position to take advantage of supply chain initiatives moving forward.

"We finally are moving (slowly) into these potential bonuses. An often-asked question when larger feedlots and others are purchasing feeder steers and heifers from Angus or Angus infused program is "what is the source of your sires and their relevant genetics?"

"Bongongo genetics are well recognised by these feedlots being one of the highest-marbling herds in the country." Bongongo Angus is hosting an open day on Monday May 9 from 10am to 2pm with the sale on Monday May 16.

"Everyone is welcome to attend," Bill said. SHARE