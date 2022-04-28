"Don't waste a drop" of water thanks to the impressive range of Aussie Pump products available at Riverina Pumps in Wagga. Aussie's range of efficient pumps are capable of moving water fast with either diesel drive, Honda petrol engine drive, or self-priming centrifugal motor pumps for permanent installation. "In the engine-drive machines, the Aussie pumps will move up to 2900 lpm, that's with a 13 hp Honda petrol engine driving a 6" pump that self primes with a vertical lift of 7.4 metres," Tom Maguire from Riverina Pumps said. "We call them Aussie Guzzlers. They do a fantastic job of moving water out of a dam that is filling fast or the dams are filling slowly. That way you don't waste a drop." Other pumps that handle 1800 lpm are also readily available from the team. Like all Aussie QP pump ranges, they are called 'Quick Prime' because they prime so well. GMP MOTOR PUMPS This product range goes all the way to giant 8" pumps but, most popular with farmers is 3" and 4" versions. Pumping water fast, sometimes containing some solids, is a great job for the big 4" 15 kW model B4XRA-ST. This pump will handle 2300 lpm maximum flow, has a maximum vertical lift head of 29 metres and will suck through a vertical lift of 6m. Best of all, it self primes so there is no fooling around trying to fill suction hoses with water to get the pumps to prime. You don't need a foot valve with a genuine self priming pump (but you do need a strainer). The 6" version does 7,500 lpm while the 8" pump, a monster that runs off a 37 kW electric motor will pull 8,300 lpm. All of these big irrigation and transfer pumps come with their own base and just need to be wired in with or without automatic float switches. "What customers love about these pumps is they have huge advantages over submersibles," Tom said. "You can see the pump, you can service it and if there is a leak, a malfunction or choke, you can easily clean it out. All of Aussie's GMP range of semi-trash pumps feature a front clean out port so you don't even have to undo the hose or poly pipe fittings to carry out a basic service." MAKING GRASS GROW Liquid fertilisers offer productivity gains but can impact some pumps. Not the Aussie Pump range, which can handle corrosive liquid fertilisers. They can be powered with either Honda petrol, Yanmar diesel or even hydraulic drive for nitrogen-based fertilisers. Hydraulic drive versions in 2" and 3" configuration will fill sprayers fast. The 3" pump produces a whopping 1,000 lpm running off a Honda 6.5 hp GX200 engine. Electric start versions are also available. Riverina Pumps is located at Harvey's Mowers on Pearson Street Wagga Wagga.

