Election candidates for Riverina will be quizzed about their intentions for agricultural at a forum in Wagga on Thursday. NSW Farmers is hosting a Meet the Candidates gathering at the Carriage House Quality Inn on April 28 at 7pm. NSW Farmers Wagga and District Branch chairman said the aim is to give voters the best opportunity to make an informed decision at the polling booth on May 21. He said there will be some crossover of state and federal issues with topics such as solar farms likely to gain attention. NSW Farmers has invited all Riverina candidates to the forum. RIVERINA CANDIDATES: The National Farmers Federation (NFF) wants to see the establishment of the Perishable Agricultural Goods Advocate, plus reform to merger and acquisition laws that provide the ACCC with authority to stop acquisitions. In addition NFF also flagged the introduction of a legislative right to repair farm machinery. Cropping lobby group GrainGrowers has highlighted rising input costs of up to 280 per cent in its 2022 Federal Election Platform document. The election priorities drew on more than 600 survey responses and grower case studies. Input costs, market access, infrastructure such as roads, rail and ports, biosecurity and climate resilience feature in the document. GrainGrowers chairman Brett Hosking said one in five growers say they plan to decrease the areas sown this year because of high costs.

