A TOTAL of 41,000 sheep and lambs will sell at the Wagga market on April 28. WMLP will sell first with 300 lambs and 50 sheep, Rodwells, 2750 lambs and 100 sheep, Blakes, 1700 lambs and 1000 sheep, Francis, 5400 lambs and 500 sheep, Nutrien, 9000 lambs and 2200 sheep, Delta, 1600 lambs and 200 sheep, WRL, 2000 lambs and 1000 sheep, RLA, 3800 lambs and 1600 sheep, Elders, 5800 lambs and 2000 sheep.

Wagga sheep and lamb sale draw, April 28 2022