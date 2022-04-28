news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 35,000 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax, said lamb numbers increased after the Easter holiday break. Quality across light and trade weight categories was once again very mixed. Extra heavy lambs were well supplied with a large portion grain assisted. Most buyers were at the sale however not all export or domestic processors operated fully. Competition across trade lambs fluctuated causing a bigger than usual price spread across trade categories. Lambs 21 to 24kg sold to cheaper trends making from $168 to $201/head to average 764c/kg cwt. Lambs 24 to 26kg slipped back $12/head averaging 762c/kg cwt. Merino lambs sold to fluctuating demand with buyers cautious about fat cover. Merino lambs 20 to 24kg sold from $144 to $192/head. Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied and competition was solid despite not all companies operating fully. Big heavy lambs 30kg carcass weight plus softened $2/head averaging 729c/kg cwt. Lambs 26 to 30kg averaged 732c/kg cwt.

Wagga sheep and lamb market, April 28 2022