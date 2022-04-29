news, local-news,

WINNING the prestigious Working Stock Horse class at Sydney Royal Easter Show has highlighted the merits of Combaning competitor Darcy Schliebs. Darcy, 16, is an apprentice farrier and is no stranger to showing Australian Stock Horses. His family run the Combaning Downs Stud and bred the horse which earned Sydney Royal accolades. Rachael Schliebs said all horses performed well to earn 20 places at the royal in classes ranging from led, to hack and working events. She said the highlight was when Darcy qualified two horses in the David Archibald Memorial Perpetual Trophy, which is awarded to the champion Australian Working Stock Horse. Home bred and trained Combaning Downs Elect is a 10- year-old grey heritage Australian Stock Horse, who won the Youth Australian Stock horse with riders under 18 years was one qualifier. In addition Berragoon Suga Babe owned by long-time friend Anita Withers also qualified. Babe is a 12-year-old old heritage mare that Darcy exhibits for Anita, and this horse won the Australian Stock Horse working mare class. The championship was judged by Kyra O'Brien. Mrs Schliebs said fortunately Darcy's twin brother Jack packed riding clothes and was able to help in the ring during the judging of champion, which made the moment even more special for the family. "Sydney show is an annual event for the family, where country meets city, it is the pinnacle event and to get any placing is wonderful, but to win champion is very surreal," she said. "It has not quite sunk in the magnitude of the win," Mrs Schliebs said.

Victory is sweet for Combaning competitor