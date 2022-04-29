news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 3500 sheep and lambs at the Griffith market on Friday morning. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said livestock agents penned another small yarding with additional weight on offer. Quality was mixed with lambs selling to weaker trends. The regular small buying group were present but not all operating. A small handful of mixed quality trade lambs were available to processors. Prices softened $8 to $16 lambs selling from $140 to $182/head. Trade weight Dorper lambs sold from $143 to $171/head. Heavy lambs purchased by domestic and export processors eased $4 making from $196 to $202/head to average 777c/kg cwt. Just two export processors operated across the extra heavy lambs. Despite some good quality offered prices slipped $12 to $14 with lambs selling from $190 to $226/head with the over 30kg lambs selling from $220 to $275/head. Another small offering of light lambs suiting the processors sold from $121 to $138/head. There was a very small number of mutton pens with the heaviest Merino ewes selling to $180/head gaining $11/head on last weeks sale. Heavy crossbred Hoggets sold from $180 to $201/head.

Griffith sheep and lamb market April 29 2022