VENDORS sold 2900 cattle at the Wagga market on Monday. Meat and Livestock Australia, market reporter Leann Dax said there were mixed signals for secondary cattle after the two-week holiday break. Prices bounced around over several categories mostly due to fluctuating competition. There was a small selection of trade heifers and steers weighing 400kg to 500kg. Heavy export numbers declined with feedlots again stepping up to take the younger portion. The regular export and domestic processors were in attendance however, not all feedlot buyers made it to the market. Trade cattle were in short supply and competition improved on the previous sale. Trade heifers made 430c to 536c/kg. Trade steer numbers increased to average 552c/kg. The pick of the vealers sold to strong demand selling from 580c to 620c/kg. Young steers returning to the paddock 280 to 330kg regularly made over 600c to average 687c/kg. In contrast store heifers lacked buyers selling from 570c to 658c to average $1497/head. Light weight feeder steer market benefited from restocker demand improved notably to average 604c/kg. Buyers competing for quality well-bred steers 400kg to 500kg backed away from bidding duels resulting in a price correction of 23c to average 559c/kg. Heifers to suit feedlots were in reasonable numbers and the same scenario played out with buyers not prepared to chase the market. Medium weight heifers sold 14c cheaper selling from 479c to 558c/kg. There were fair numbers of quality well-bred secondary feeder heifers under 400kg and buying competition was weak to average 544c/kg. Heavy steers and bullock supplies declined markedly. A few steers and bullocks suitable for the processors sold from 450c to 474c/kg. There was the usual group of buyers in the cow market along with some domestic competition for the nicely weighted cow with shape. Heavy D4 gained 3c ranging from 350c to 384c/kg. Middle run was few in numbers selling at 270c to 348c/kg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/be726457-abc8-4589-a840-da9dd5132476.jpg/r3_294_5757_3545_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wagga cattle market, May 2 2022