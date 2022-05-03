news, local-news,

MAY 11 and 12: The Herefords Australia 57th Herefords Australia National Show and Sale will be held at Wodonga Exhibition Centre. MAY 13 and 14: The Riverina Field Days will be held over two days at the Griffith Showgrounds, Murrumbidgee Avenue Griffith. Tickets at the gate or online. MAY 18 to 20: Holbrook Sheep and Wool Fair will beheld at the Holbrook Sporting Complex. The event features sheep breeders and more than 150 secondary school students from throughout the Riverina, southern NSW and Victoria. The first day of the fair is Schools' Day and is dedicated to educational workshops for participating schools, before they compete with their school sheep in the Schools' Interbreed Competition. Contact: Rita 0427 832 803 MAY 21 and 22: The Batlow Cider Fest is a party celebrating the end of the apple harvest and the best boutique ciders from around Australia and those brewed locally. Growers, producers, locals and their visitors enjoy some hard-earned downtime after the long months of cultivating, growing, picking and packing, before winter sets in on the Snowy Valleys. This is one festival not to be missed. With a stage hosting a range of local talent and market stalls offering boutique ciders, gourmet food, locally grown produce, and tempting homemade treats. AUGUST 20: Ganmain Show is a fun packed day out for the whole family. It's a country show with all of the nostalgia and excitement patrons enjoy. AUGUST 21: The Annual Weethalle Show will be held at Teamster Drive and Showground Road, Weethalle. SEPTEMBER 4: Finley Show will be held at Tongs Street, Finley. SEPTEMBER 6: The 2022 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award Gala Dinner and National Announcement will be held at the Great Hall, Parliament House, Canberra. Ticket sales open on May 2. SEPTEMBER 9 and 10: The Wagga Show will be held at the Wagga Showground, Lot 1 Bourke Street. SEPTEMBER 20 to 22: Henty Machinery Field Days returns to the calendar in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. Exhibitor online applications opened this month and online ticket sales for general entry and the tickets for the Wednesday night entertainment will open in June. With the 2019 field days drawing more than 850 exhibitors across 1200 sites. OCTOBER 1 and 2: The Good Old Days Festival, is set to go ahead at Barellan. Visitors will be able to see horse, bullock, camel, donkey, mules and goats in harness, an Australian Light Horse display, camel races, blade shearing, butter churning, dog jump, working dogs, blacksmith displays.

