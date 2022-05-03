news, local-news,

THE chronologically gifted Cootamundra cowboy, Bob Holder was recognised in Longreach, Queensland for his longevity in the sport. Mr Holder is the oldest competitive cowboy in the world. For more than 90 years the Cootamundra cowboy has had an affinity for rural life and horses. He has competed in both Australia and the US and regularly lines up on his horse Stormy to beat the clock in team roping events. At the Longreach event Mr Holder's daughter Kerrie won the barrel race. The inaugural Road to Rodeo at Longreach was held during the weekend and attracted some of the most well-known competitors in the sport. Around 3000 people attended.

