Spry's bull hits $60,000 high

Celebrating 58 years of breeding outstanding beef genetics for the Australian herd, Gerald and Lynden Spry of Spry's Shorthorn and Angus had a 100 per cent clearance and broke a breed record at their on-property sale. In the breakdown, 44 Shorthorn bulls topped at $60,000 and averaged what is believed to be a Shorthorn record average of $20,182, while 26 Angus bulls topped at $52,000 and averaged $17,730. Seven Shorthorn females topped at $32,000. "We are extremely proud of the group of cattle we have here today," Mr Spry said at the beginning of the sale. The sale-topping Shorthorn bull at $60,000, Spry's Golden Rod R33, a red son of Spry's Golddenrod P39, sold to Schuller family, Outback Shorthorns, Culcairn. The rising two-year-old weighed 762 kilograms, with a scrotal measurement of 42cm and had been used as a cover bull for heifers in the Spry's Shorthorn stud. The top-priced Angus bull at $52,000, Spry's-W Paratrooper R601, was bought by Appleton Cattle Co, Alpha, Qld. The rising two-year-old son of Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15, weighed 820kg with a scrotal measurement of 41cm and was described as a long-bodied, thick, soft, easy doing bull in the catalogue. Mick Busby, manager of one of the Appleton Cattle Company's properties, said the bull was structurally sound with great balance. David and Tara Brewer, Brewer Beef, Tallangatta, Victoria, paid $32,000 for Spry's-W Keystone R516, a 894kg rising two-year-old son of Landfall Keystone N680 which had been used in the Spry herd as a yearling over heifers. The $32,000 top-priced female was the rising three-year-old Spry's Boom Times Lavendar Q59, with heifer calf-at-foot by Spry's Outback Spry's Buddy M302, bought by Gary Andrew, Earlston, Victoria. Mr Andrew purchased two further females, one at $24,000 and one at $20,000. Volume buyers included Wangolina Props, Kingston, South Australia, which bought five bulls for $25,600, Riverview Farming, Hillston, bought five bulls at $18,800, and Buckinbong Station, Narrandera, took four bulls home for $15,500 apiece. At the conclusion of the sale Gerald Spry was presented with life membership of the Shorthorn Society of Australia by president Chris Thompson, Bayview stud, Yorketown, South Australia. Mr Thompson said the award was made to recognise Gerald's commitment to the breed but more importantly his influence in encouraging young people to be involved. Selling agents were Elders stud stock in conjunction with H Francis and Co, Wagga, with Paul Dooley as the guest auctioneer.

