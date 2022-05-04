  1. Home
Corowa sheep and lamb market, May 2 2022

VENDORS sold 13,260 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.

Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Caroline Ronald said medium and heavy trade lambs eased $3 to $12 selling from $165 to $191/head to average 792c/kg cwt. Heavy lambs were in good supply and the quality was excellent in places. Prices eased $6 with lambs selling from $192 to $205/head. Lambs from 26 to 30kg sold from $212 to $230/head and the over 30kg lambs sold up to $245/head. Export lambs averaged between 711c and 756c/kg cwt.

There was an increased offering of light lambs this sale with the quality suiting processors. Lambs sold from $121 to $160/head.

There was a mixed quality offering of mutton with weights and grade to suit all buying types. The market was stronger across heavy weights with heavy cross bred ewes selling from $151 to $201/head and heavy Merino ewes selling up to $194/head.