VENDORS will sell 42,000 sheep and lambs at Wagga on May 5. WRL will sell first with 1000 lambs and 250 sheep, Blakes, 2300 lambs and 500 sheep, Elders, 6700 lambs and 1000 sheep, Delta, 3200 lambs and 600 sheep, RLA, 4500 lambs and 1500 sheep, Nutrien, 9200 lambs and 2900 sheep, Francis, 2300 lambs and 1000 sheep, Rodwells, 2950 lambs and 150 sheep, WMLP, 1850 lambs and 100 sheep.

Wagga sheep and lamb sale draw, May 5 2022