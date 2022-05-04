news, local-news,

The Henty Machinery Field Days (HMFD) site will soon be better connected following a successful application for funding under Round two of the Regional Connectivity Program, which is delivering telecommunications projects across the nation. Minister for Regional Communications Senator the Hon Bridget McKenzie, said the Henty project forms part of the Australian Government's continuing roll-out of the $257 million Regional Connectivity Program (RCP). "The Government has continued to take a collaborative approach with the telecommunications industry to make sure funded projects are tailored to the needs of each region and are supported by the community." Member for Farrer Sussan Ley said a new 35 metre tower will replace a temporary small-cell Telstra service which could only be used during the three-day September event. "The Field Days committee approached me two years ago expressing a determination to offer sites to businesses requiring new and emerging technology, but this could only be achieved by providing 4g/5g wireless broadband. "I'm delighted my government's Regional Connectivity Program will dramatically expand the local coverage, allowing HMFD organisers to rebuild after two years of COVID cancellations, and also introduce new events on-site through other times of the year. "Just as importantly, the tower will be live year-round, boosting connectivity for residents, motorists and emergency services along a busy stretch of the Henty-Cookardinia Road." The Australian Government has committed $117 million under RCP Round 1 to deliver more than 130 projects and $140 million for Round 2 projects including $651,000 to the Henty project, More information about the Program, including a full list of successful projects, is available at: http://www.infrastructure.gov.au/rcp

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/4bd5ff29-313d-4ae2-9b54-2cc2761b0a12.jpg/r38_601_3370_2484_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Henty welcomes funding for better phone service