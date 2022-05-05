news, local-news,

CHARLES Sturt University (CSU) students Charlotte Nugent and Mitchell Salan have been announced as two of 20 recipients of the 2022 Horizon Scholarship recipients. Charlotte is sponsored by Meat and Livestock Australia and Mitchell is sponsored by Dairy Australia and they will both receive a $10,000 bursary over two years. On top of the bursary, they will also attend an annual four-day professional development workshop and complete two weeks of industry placement each year. AgriFutures Australia Managing Director, John Harvey congratulates the 20 students from across Australia on their success and welcomes the next generation of rural leaders to the AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship Program. "Congratulations to our 2022 AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship recipients, whose exceptional passion, ambition, and commitment to agriculture has distinguished them from a talented pool of over 100 applicants. It is very exciting to see the quality and diversity coming into our rural industries," said Mr Harvey. Mr Harvey thanks the Horizon sponsors and acknowledges their significant contribution to the program, particularly in offering student's valuable exposure to the agricultural sector. Miss Nugent , who is studying a Bachelor of Agriculture Business Management at Charles Sturt University was thrilled to receive the scholarship. "I'm so excited to be awarded an AgriFutures Horizon Scholarship, not only will it provide me the opportunity to connect with industry professionals, but I will also gain valuable hands-on experience in the meat and livestock industry," she said.

Charlotte Nugent and Mitchell Salan receive 2022 Horizon Scholarships