news, local-news,

A TOTAL of 37,000 sheep and lambs sold at the Wagga market on Thursday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said lamb numbers increased slightly. The lamb market showed good form with a bigger field of buyers all wanting a market share across the board. Quality was very good for trade and extra heavy categories with big runs of lambs weighing more than 30kg carcass weight. There was a big contingent of restockers travelling from northern NSW and South Australia along with local competition. Restockers upped the ante and often out bid processors for well bred types. Competition for trade lambs intensified with some domestic processors dominating over the better covered and presented weight categories. Prices improved $7 to $10/head. Lambs 21 to 24kg sold to the strongest demand selling at $184 to $208/head to average 809c/kg cwt Lambs 24 to 26kg gained $7 $10/head averaging 789c/kg cwt. Merino lambs sold to stronger demand because more buyers were keen to make a purchases. Merino lambs sold from $154 to $205/head. Lambs back to the paddock sold from 144 to $183/head. Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied with magnificent runs of lambs weighing more than an estimated 38kg cwt. Big heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight lifted $6/head averaging 745c/kg cwt selling to a top of $290/head. Lambs 26 to 30kg averaged 767c/kg cwt. Heavy Merino lambs sold from $194 to $234/head. It was a very mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a slightly bigger field of processors however one major northern processor dominated most classes. Heavy ewe mutton sold to solid demand to average 580c to 604c/kg cwt. Trade sheep were well supplied and buying competition was stronger from a northern processor. Trade sheep averaged 575c to 617c/kg.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/27f1f8bb-0764-4d08-b82e-c2edbc084ef1.jpg/r0_23_920_543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Wagga sheep and lamb market, May 5 2022