POLICE are investigating the disappearance of a number of bison from a property located near the Tumut River. Four weaner bison steers were reported missing from the location between the dates of April 20 and April 26. Rural Crime Investigators are calling for information from the public to help locate the animals. More at home in the grassland plains of America and Canada, the bison are an imposing figure on the Australian landscape and very much stand out. Neighbouring properties have been canvassed with no sightings, creating more suspicion for investigating police. Police are strongly considering the Bison may have been stolen on account of no sightings to date. Detective Sergeant Damian Nott (Coordinator for the South West Zone of the RCPT) said the unique appearance of Bison is unmistakable. "Due to the very low numbers of Bison in Australia, we are of the opinion the bison would have reported by now if they had escaped their home property and were wandering." Police would be interested in hearing of any sightings of Bison due to the very limited numbers in the country, there may be a chance the sighting is linked, but there is a warning. Detective Sergeant Nott warns, "Despite Bison being an amazing animal in appearance, it should be known Bison can move as fast as horse (around 60 km/h), are agile, and can be extremely aggressive and unpredictable". Police advise that in the unlikely event Bison are sighted uncontained, the location of the sighting is immediately reported to authorities (Police, Local Land Services or Local Council) without approaching them. Members of the public who may have sighted bison or have information that may assist in this matter, including transportation of bison by truck or trailer, are urged to contact the Rural Crime Prevention Team, Wagga Wagga. 69222561 or 0438097426. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/2d30e5af-2be1-45a2-a0fa-12cbaca77714.jpg/r471_537_1752_1261_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg