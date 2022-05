news, local-news,

VENDORS sold 13,100 sheep and lambs at the Griffith market on Friday. Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Graeme Richard said lamb numbers jumped and the quality was fair to good. Store and trade lambs were only in limited numbers and quality varied while there were was a good supply of well finished heavy and extra heavy lambs. Merino numbers also improved. The market trend was cheaper on a mixed run of trade weights and $4 to $9 dearer on the heavy and extra heavy lambs. Store lambs sold from $50 to $123/head. The few trade weights to 22kg cwt sold between $143 to $156/head. Heavy trade lambs 22 to 24kg sold from $176 to $197/head averaging 760c to 785c/kg cwt and 24 to 26kg lambs made from $181 to $210/head or 770c/kg on average. Heavy weight 26 to 30kg ranged from $200 to $235 and extra heavy lambs over 30kg cwt $235 to $275/head. Merino trades $158 to $177 and heavy weights reached $210/head. Best priced hoggets reached $205/head. Mutton numbers lifted and quality was fair to good. Merinos ewes were best supplied and all weights were represented. The market sold to a dearer trends of $10 to $13/head. Medium weight ewes $110 to $168 and heavy crossbreed ewes reached $175/head. Heavy Merinos sold from $193 to $204/head.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33eGJqVtdkMutBjF487zmLw/8ffd5727-d174-4685-a8d1-913a8e4007f8.jpg/r1_0_1017_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Griffith sheep and lamb market, May 6 2022