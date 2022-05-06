news, local-news,

DURING 2021, Local Land Services worked with landholders and project partners across the Riverina to protect over 3.7 million hectares of land against pest animals. This achievement was one of many positive outcomes the Riverina community delivered last year in partnership with Local Land Services. These results are outlined in the newly released Riverina Local Land Services 2021 Annual Achievements Report, said Riverina Local Land Services chairman, Barney Hyams. "2021 was a year of recovery for many Riverina producers, from both drought and bushfires," Mr Hyams said. "Of course, COVID-19 still posed many challenges to our day-to-day operations, but I am incredibly proud of the results delivered by our communities and staff to support our agricultural industries and environment. "Particularly critical in the work of protecting the region from biosecurity threats, such as fall armyworm, lupins anthracnose, invasive weeds and pest animals. "In 2021, we also worked with more than 200 landholders to deliver effective natural resource management projects, including revegetation, streambank stabilisation and protecting threatened species like the plains wanderer, malleefowl and Australasian bitterns. "This report provides a great overview of these and many other achievements, and I would like to acknowledge and thank our customers, communities, staff and partners who have worked together to deliver these positive outcomes." Other results delivered by staff and landholders across the Riverina include: The Riverina annual achievements report can be viewed at www.lls.nsw.gov.au/what-we-do/plans-and-publications/annual-reports.

New report outlines agriculture outcomes