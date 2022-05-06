READERS of The Rural have an opportunity to win a copy of Karly Lane's new book titled A Stone's Throw Away.

To be in the draw email nreynolds@therural.com.au and include "A Stone's Throw Away" in the subject-line.

The winner will be drawn at random on Friday, May 13.

About the book: When drought dries up the contents of a dam on her uncle's property, investigative journalist Phillipa 'Pip' Davenport is astonished at what she finds.

On a deadline and with a severe case of writers' block, Pip turns away from her immediate interest in the waterhole's contents.

However, the universe and her neighbour seem to have other ideas.

And then there's the mysterious detective assigned to the case who Pip is beginning to find very distracting.

When the only person of interest is a local 98-year-old war veteran, Pip feels drawn back to the case despite her crazy schedule.

But how often does a cold case murder land on your doorstep?

More questions arise as long-buried secrets suddenly emerge with some hard truths for the little town to face.