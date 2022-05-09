news, local-news,

WOOL prices were 24c dearer with the Australian Wool Exchange, Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) closing on 1401c/kg. Moses and Son principals said the EMI hovered between 1369c and 1377c in April, the sharp rise to above 1400c EMI is both encouraging and surprising in the face of the logistical and financial challenges. A total of 94 per cent of the 40,153 bale offering sold over the two day sales held in all centres.

Wool prices 24c higher