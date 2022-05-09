There was some good quality amongst the trade weight yarding, with medium and heavy weigh lambs selling over a big price spread making from $150 to $207/head to average 795c/kg cwt.- Caroline Ronald
VENDORS sold 11,400 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said numbers declined for another mixed quality yarding.
Prices were firm across most categories with the exception of heavy trade lambs that gained $4 to $5/head and heavy sheep also sold to stronger trends.
The same buying group were present this week with supermarkets being absent again.
There was some good quality amongst the trade weight yarding with medium and heavy weigh lambs selling over a big price spread making from $150 to $207/head to average 795c/kg cwt.
Prices were unchanged on heavy weight lambs selling from $192 to $213/head.
Export type lambs were mixed in quality.
Lambs from 26.1kg to 30kg sold from $205 to $228 and the over 30kg lambs sold up to $250/head.
Restockers were more active this week paying between $96 to $152/head for lambs back to the paddock.
A reasonable supply of Merino lambs sold from $100 to $198/head.
There was a mixed quality offering of mutton with weights and grade to suit all buying types.
The market was stronger again across heavy weights with heavy crossbred ewes selling from $178 to $205 and heavy Merino ewes selling up to $206/head.
Trade sheep sold from $158 to $174 and light sheep from $106 to $130/head.
