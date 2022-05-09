The Rural

Corowa sheep and lamb market, May 9 2022

There was some good quality amongst the trade weight yarding, with medium and heavy weigh lambs selling over a big price spread making from $150 to $207/head to average 795c/kg cwt.

VENDORS sold 11,400 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.

