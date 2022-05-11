The Rural

Hay's Kayla Garner plays a valuable role in training sheep and wool workers

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated May 11 2022 - 12:09am, first published 12:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OPTIMISTIC OUTLOOK: Incoming TAFE NSW Hay wool teacher Kayla Garner with the outgoing long-serving teacher Tim Carroll.

THE biggest hurdle for Australia's sheep and wool industry is attracting workers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.