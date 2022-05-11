The Rural

Wagga sheep and lamb sale draw, May 12 2022

Updated May 11 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:11am
Paul Martin

VENDORS will sell 43,850 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on May 12.

