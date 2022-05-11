Francis will sell first with 2500 lambs and 1200 sheep, Nutrien, 5600 lambs and 3000 sheep, Rodwells, 2200 lambs and 450 sheep, Blakes, 2300 lambs and 400 sheep, WMLP, 1700 lambs and 100 sheep, Elders, 8500 lambs and 2000 sheep, Delta, 1800 lambs and 300 sheep, WRL, 3700 lambs and 1000 sheep, RLA, 5500 lambs and 1600 sheep.