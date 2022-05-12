A TOTAL of 1600 sheep and lambs sold at the Cootamundra market on Wednesday.
Meat and Livestock Australia's National Livestock Reporting Service stated lamb numbers more than halved and the quality was mostly good with only a very limited supply of store lambs.
Numbers were limited over all categories and despite a smaller buying group the market sold to a dearer trend of $6 to $10/head compared to the last sale.
Restocking lambs reached $118/head. Medium and heavy trade lambs sold from $160 to $195/head averaging 790c to 820c/kg cwt.
Heavy lambs sold to $205 and the extra heavy lambs reached $215/head. The best price for hoggets was $191/head.
Mutton numbers lifted and there were plenty of heavy sheep penned. Prices lifted $9 on the heavy weights while light and medium one and two-score sheep fell $20/head.
Medium weight ewes sold from $101 to $144/head. Heavy crossbred ewes $180 to $206/head.
