It was a family affair as bulls from Mawarra Genetics swept through the classes at the 2022 Herefords Australia National Show to take intermediate, reserve senior and grand champion.
Mawarra stud principals Peter and Deanne Sykes, Longford, Victoria, were also emotional seeing a bull exhibited by their son Brandon and daughter-in-law Brittany Sykes win junior champion.
Mawarra Ultra Star R182, a son of US sire Endure 173D, was sashed as intermediate and grand champion by judge Steve Reid, Millmerran, Queensland, in front of an appreciative audience.
The 24-month-old weighed 1004kg and had a raw eye muscle scan of 140sqcm, 14mm at the P8, 9mm at the rib and a scrotal circumference of 40cm.
On BREEDPLAN, Ultra Star had a 600-day weight of +123kg, eye muscle area of +8.6sqcm and an intramuscular fat percentage of +2.3.
Mawarra also exhibited the reserve senior champion, Mawarra Jupiter R044, a son of Yarram Unique F181,
and recipient of a new shield in memory of late Hereford breeder, Clinton Baulch.
The shield was presented by Herefords Australia deputy chairman Marc Greening, with Clinton's wife Jacquie and children Thomas and Indi, present.
Judge Steve Reid described Ultra Star as being extreme in muscle with moderate birthweight, positive calving ease and marbling.
"He gives the industry a lot we can take forward in our cattle in one jump," he said.
The event continues with the auction on Thursday May 12.
