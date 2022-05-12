The Rural

Wodonga draws in Australia's finest whiteface bulls

Updated May 12 2022 - 1:07am, first published 12:49am
It was a family affair as bulls from Mawarra Genetics swept through the classes at the 2022 Herefords Australia National Show to take intermediate, reserve senior and grand champion.

Local News

