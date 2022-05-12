Get updates as it happens with our breaking news email alerts

The Rural has launched a breaking news email service available to readers for free.
You can receive email alerts whenever news breaks in the region just by signing up with the below form.
Advertisement
We'll send you updates on the stories that matter to you as they happen.
The Rural is also launching a weekly top headlines email newsletter which will let you know what's happening around the region with the top headlines delivered direct to your inbox each Thursday.
It will include the quality local news you've come to trust from our journalists in the region, plus sport, opinion and the community information that helps keep you connected.
Sign up below to keep up to date with all the top stories.
* If you are already signed up to one of our newsletters, make sure you follow the prompts to update your preferences either after filling in the form below or at the bottom of any of our email newsletters.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.