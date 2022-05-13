VENDORS sold 38,750 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
The numbers increased by 1750 from the previous week.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Krystelle Ridley said lamb quality was mixed with a handy offering of well bred and finished lambs available, although there was less weight yarded than the previous sale. The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.
Trade weight lambs were $5 to $10 dearer with the 18-24kg portion selling from $162 to $212/head.
Lambs to 26kg were also $8 better and more in places to receive from $203 to $230/head. Extra heavies showed the biggest change lifting $10 to $15/head again more in places.
Prices ranged from $223 to $302.20/head.
Carcase prices averaged from 776 to 842c/kg. Trade and heavy Merino lambs received from $171 to $212/head.
Mutton quality was fair with a good offering of heavy sheep penned along with the plainer types. Prices showed a dearer trend with heavy Merino ewes selling from $166 to $240/head. X-bred ewes received from $172 to $244/head. Merino wethers sold from $154 to $210/head.
