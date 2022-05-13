Whilst this week took its rises from the currency exchange gains, the scope for much movement is USD seems to have stalled for the time being. Increased pressure from the shipping and dumping delays have accrued a huge financial burden on the majority of the exporters and processors. As I mentioned in the past few reports, the only way for processors to meet their downstream demand may be to revert back to a "Just in case inventory position" rather than maintain the "Just in time inventory position' that has been in place for the past decade or two.