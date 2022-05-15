The Rural

Whiteface breeders shell out top dollar on bulls

Updated May 16 2022 - 1:23am, first published May 15 2022 - 11:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOMINANCE: Peter and Logan Sykes, Mawarra Genetics, Longford, Victoria, buyer Tom Nixon, Devon Court Herefords, Drillham, Queensland and Peter Godbolt, Nutrien Ag Solutions, Albury, with the $130,000 Mawarra Ultra Star R182.

The Hereford breed achieved a $130,000 top price and a new record average of $15,794 at the 57th Herefords Australia National Show and Sale.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.