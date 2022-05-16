VENDORS sold 2025 cattle at the Wagga market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said rain across the supply area throughout southern NSW contributed to a smaller yarding.
Quality remains very mixed with very few cattle suitable for domestic or export processors.
The sale over most classes sold to solid demand despite a smaller field of lot feeder buyers.
Most of the usual export and domestic processors made it to the market but struggled to acquire well finished stock.
In the trade market prime finished steers made from 520c to 555c/kg.
Trade heifers 400 to 500kg benefited from some feedlot competition.
Heifers suitable for the trade averaged 498c/kg.
Medium weight feeder heifers sold to a small group of buyers to average 513c/kg.
Steers 400 to 500kg in secondary condition and suitable to feed on, tracked dearer averaging 569c/kg.
Heavy feed steers 500 to 600kg improved 4c selling from 480c to 540c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks purchased by processors were few.
C3 and C4 steers sold from 420c to 470c/kg.
Heavy heifers with good shape made from 414c to 490c/kg.
There were just over 500 cows penned and most buyers bidding strongly for market share.
Heavy cows gained 9c making from 332c to 378c/kg.
The middle run of leaner types sold from 338c to 368c/kg.
There was some interest in store cows with buyers paying from 320c to 378c/kg.
Cows to feed on recorded a top price of 381c/kg.
