Country Calendar: See what's on in the Riverina and southern NSW

May 16 2022
MAY 18 to 20: Holbrook Sheep and Wool Fair will beheld at the Holbrook Sporting Complex. The event features sheep breeders and more than 150 secondary school students from throughout the Riverina, southern NSW and Victoria. The first day of the fair is Schools' Day and is dedicated to educational workshops for participating schools, before they compete with their school sheep in the Schools' Interbreed Competition. Contact: Rita 0427 832 803

