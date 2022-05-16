A TOTAL of 9600 sheep and lambs sold at Corowa sale on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia, market reporter, Caroline Ronald said the regular buyers were present operating in a market firm to $10 dearer.
With the exception of a few pens of excellent quality trade weight lambs lifting $10 the market was unchanged. Heavy trade lambs sold over a big prices spread from $180 to $206/head to average 799c/kg cwt. Heavy and extra heavy export type lambs jumped $10 with heavy lambs from 24.1kg to 26kg selling from $193 to $219/head. Numbers and buyer competition increased across the extra heavy weights with 26 to 30kg lambs selling from $210 to $243/head. Over 30kg lambs sold up to $259/head. Export type lambs averaged 754c/kg cwt.
Merino Lambs were well supplied with heavy weights gaining momentum selling from $189 to $220/head.
Mutton was well supplied and the market was firm to $10 stronger. Heavy cross bred ewes sold from $198 to $210/head and heavy merino ewes up to $211/head. Significant Merino wethers were on offer with heavy weights selling from $174 to $188/head.
