The Rural

Corowa sheep and lamb market, May 16 2022

Updated May 16 2022 - 3:56am, first published 3:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAKING THE BIDS: A file image from the Corowa sheep and lamb sale.

A TOTAL of 9600 sheep and lambs sold at Corowa sale on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.