With the exception of a few pens of excellent quality trade weight lambs lifting $10 the market was unchanged. Heavy trade lambs sold over a big prices spread from $180 to $206/head to average 799c/kg cwt. Heavy and extra heavy export type lambs jumped $10 with heavy lambs from 24.1kg to 26kg selling from $193 to $219/head. Numbers and buyer competition increased across the extra heavy weights with 26 to 30kg lambs selling from $210 to $243/head. Over 30kg lambs sold up to $259/head. Export type lambs averaged 754c/kg cwt.