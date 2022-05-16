The Rural

Training changes welcomed by NFF

Updated May 16 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 11:53pm
National Farmers Federation chief executive officer Tony Mahar.

Changes to Australia's vocational training regime is good news for agriculture's future workforce needs, National Farmers Federation chief executive officer Tony Mahar says.

