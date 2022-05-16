Changes to Australia's vocational training regime is good news for agriculture's future workforce needs, National Farmers Federation chief executive officer Tony Mahar says.
"The NFF's 2030 Roadmap includes a goal to double the number of tertiary and vocational agriculture graduates by 2030.
"The Government's streamlining and consolidation of the vocational, education and training (VET) system via a new Industry Cluster model advances this goal."
"As an industry and with Government support, there's much more work to do to create clear pathways to attract and develop workers and nurture the skills agriculture needs for the future."
The reform, to come into effect on 1 January 2023, will see between 9-15 Industry Clusters replace the current 67 Industry Reference Committees and the Skills Service Organisations.
Earlier this year, Federal Labor also backed the changes, recognising that VET Industry Clusters would be responsible for ensuring training.
"This is a unique opportunity for Industry Clusters to affirm and expand industry leadership in VET, while ensuring all employers have greater engagement in, and access to, the training system," Mr Mahar said.
"The training needs of Australian farms and the service sector continue to evolve, and we need a system that can evolve with it. These reforms give industry a strong say in the direction skills development and training takes, and is a big step forward," Mr Mahar said.
While the move is hailed as a positive one for Australian industries, including agriculture, it is imperative that agriculture receives its fair share of the $292.5m funding earmarked for the new arrangement.
"We have unique and complex challenges training people in regional and remote areas, one of those being small numbers of course placements needed to make a big impact on agricultural industries," he said.
"The metrics for large cohorts of city-based placements don't always work in the bush," Mr Mahar said.
